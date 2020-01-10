Main content

US imposes new sanctions on Iran

US announces new sanctions on Tehran for retaliatory missile strikes on US bases in Iraq.

The US government has announced that it's imposing new sanctions on Iran for retaliatory missile strikes on American bases in Iraq. The strikes were launched after the US assassinated Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Also in the programme: An internal release of emails at Boeing raises more questions about safety and find out why Swedes are flying less frequently.

(Picture: US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo announces new sanctions on Iran. Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

