US announces new sanctions on Tehran for retaliatory missile strikes on US bases in Iraq.

The US government has announced that it's imposing new sanctions on Iran for retaliatory missile strikes on American bases in Iraq. The strikes were launched after the US assassinated Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

