Iran denies shooting down Ukrainian jet

Iran has rejected suggestions that one of its missiles brought down a Ukrainian passenger jet.

Iran has rejected suggestions that one of its missiles brought down a Ukrainian passenger jet. And Newshour's Tim Franks is in Lebanon to gauge the mood after the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani a week ago.

Also in the programme: Taiwan is about to head to the polls, and could losing fat from your tongue hold the key to stopping snoring?

(Picture: Head of Irans of Civil Aviation Organization Ali Abedzadeh holds a press conference on Iran plane crash in Tehran. Credit: Iran Press/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

