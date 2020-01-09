The Canadian prime minister has said there's evidence from multiple sources that an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran, killing everyone on board.

Also on the programme: The United Nations announced Wednesday that a system for cross-border aid delivery to Syria will be suspended from Friday. And: Scientists in Germany say they have shown for the first time that some birds are willing to help others in need.

(Photo: Rescue teams work at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran. Credit: Getty Images)