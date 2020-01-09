Ukrainian officials say they're exploring four possible reasons for the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, including a missile strike.

Also on the programme: Buckingham Palace says it's hurt by Prince Harry and Meghan's announcement that they want to step back from their roles, and what's behind the mystery outbreak of pneumonia in China?

(Picture: Crash site of a Ukrainian airliner that burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran. Credit: Mazyar Asadi/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)