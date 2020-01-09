Main content

Iran plane crash investigation

Ukrainian officials say they're exploring four possible reasons for the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, including a missile strike.

Ukrainian officials say they're exploring four possible reasons for the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, including a missile strike.

Also on the programme: Buckingham Palace says it's hurt by Prince Harry and Meghan's announcement that they want to step back from their roles, and what's behind the mystery outbreak of pneumonia in China?

(Picture: Crash site of a Ukrainian airliner that burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran. Credit: Mazyar Asadi/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

Trump says Iran ‘appears to be standing down’

Next

09/01/2020 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.