Trump says Iran ‘appears to be standing down’

This follows Iranian missile strikes on two US bases in Iraq

Mr Trump said no US or Iraqi lives were lost in the attacks and the bases suffered only minimal damage. Iran said it acted in retaliation after the assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week.

Also in the programme: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have announced that they're stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family; and the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 which plunged to the ground soon after take-off from Tehran.

(Picture: US President Donald Trump at the White House in July 2018 & President Hassan Rouhani giving a speech on Iranian TV in Tehran Credit: AFP & Iranian Presidency)

