Main content

Iranian missiles fired at US bases in Iraq

Iran has fired rockets at two US military bases in Iraq.

Iran has launched a ballistic missile strike on two US military sites in Iraq in response to the American killing of General Qasem Soleimani.

Also in the programme: Carlos Ghosn lashes out at Japan in his first press conference since escape; and food 'made from air' could compete with soya.

Picture: A screengrab taken from a video released by Iranian state TV (IRIB) shows rockets launched from Iran against the US military base in Ein-al Asad in Iraq, 08 January 2020. Credit: EPA/IRIB.

