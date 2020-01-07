Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns that the US could act again if Tehran retaliates

Senior members of the Trump administration have insisted that any US military action against Iran will comply with international law, after the president stood by his assertion that cultural sites could be hit. Both the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and the defence secretary, Mark Esper, said the United States would always remain within the rule of law. Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, accused Donald Trump of having no respect for international law and being prepared to commit war crimes.

Also in the programme: Firefighters in Australia make use of a break in the weather to contain bushfires in the south east of the country; and hackers hold British-based foreign exchange company, Travelex to ransom.

(Picture: Thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of General Qasem Soleimani Credit: EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh)