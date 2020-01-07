Main content

Iran: Stampede kills dozens at Soleimani's burial

Hundreds of mourners were injured in the crush during General Qasem Soleimani's funeral

Dozens of people have died in a crush during the funeral of General Qasem Soleimani. Hundreds of mourners were injured. Soleimani was killed in a US air strike on Friday. The burial ceremony has had to be delayed. Huge crowds had gathered in the General's home city of Kerman, as his remains were carried slowly through the streets.

Also in the programme: SpaceX has launched a third batch of sixty mini-satellites into orbit. The launch is part of the company's plans to create a broadband internet system that covers the world. And as Australia gets a cool break in the hot weather that is fuelling a bushfire crisis in the country, our correspondent speaks to residents in two affected towns in the state of New South Wales.

(Photo: Iranian mourners gather around a vehicle carrying the coffin of General Qasem Soleimani during the final stage of funeral processions, in his hometown Kerman. Credit: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)

