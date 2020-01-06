General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday on the orders of President Donald Trump. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei led prayers and at one point was seen weeping. Iran has vowed "severe revenge" for the death of Soleimani and on Sunday pulled back from the 2015 nuclear accord.

Also on the programme: Rebel forces loyal to Libyan warlord, general Khalifa Haftar’s forces seize the key city of Sirte; and is Angola about to wake from decades of dysfunction and corruption?

(Photo: Iranian mourners take part in a funeral procession in the capital Tehran for slain military commander Qasem Soleimani Credit: Atta Kenare/AFP)