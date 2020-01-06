Huge crowds have packed the streets of the Iranian capital Tehran for the funeral of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday on the orders of President Donald Trump.

Also in the programme: Two lawmakers claim Speaker role in Venezuela; and Britain's 'most prolific rapist' is jailed for life.

Picture: Iranians attend the funeral ceremony of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani and of other victims in Tehran, Iran, 06 January 2020. Credit: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH.