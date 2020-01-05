Main content
Iraqi parliament votes for US troops to leave country
Iraq's parliament has called on the government to order US troops out of the country, following America's killing of the Iranian General, Qasim Suleimani and a top Iraqi commander. Also Iran says it will no longer heed any restrictions on uranium enrichment, abandoning a commitment it made in its nuclear deal. And the rise and fall of Beaujoulais Nouveau.
(Photo: Iraqi Parliament. Credit: AFP)