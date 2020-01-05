Iraq's parliament has called on the government to order US troops out of the country, following America's killing of the Iranian General Suleimani and a top Iraqi commander.

Iraq's parliament has called on the government to order US troops out of the country, following America's killing of the Iranian General, Qasim Suleimani and a top Iraqi commander. Also Iran says it will no longer heed any restrictions on uranium enrichment, abandoning a commitment it made in its nuclear deal. And the rise and fall of Beaujoulais Nouveau.

(Photo: Iraqi Parliament. Credit: AFP)