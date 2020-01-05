Huge crowds of mourners took to the streets of the Iranian city of Ahvaz early on Sunday morning to receive the remains of Qasem Soleimani, the general killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad last week. Why is he enjoying such a hero's welcome home? And we speak to an Italian diplomat who passed messages between the US and Iraq.

Also in the programme why Chile is seeing the fastest-growing HIV problem in Latin America and we look ahead to tonight’s Golden Globe awards.

(Photo: Iranians attend a procession for the Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, in Ahvaz, Iran Credit: Hossein Mersadi/Fars news agency/WANA)