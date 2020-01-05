Main content
Soleimani’s body returns to Iran
Hundreds of thousands turn out to mourn Iranian general
Huge crowds of mourners took to the streets of the Iranian city of Ahvaz early on Sunday morning to receive the remains of Qasem Soleimani, the general killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad last week. Why is he enjoying such a hero's welcome home? And we speak to an Italian diplomat who passed messages between the US and Iraq.
Also in the programme why Chile is seeing the fastest-growing HIV problem in Latin America and we look ahead to tonight’s Golden Globe awards.
(Photo: Iranians attend a procession for the Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, in Ahvaz, Iran Credit: Hossein Mersadi/Fars news agency/WANA)