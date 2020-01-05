Main content

Soleimani’s body returns to Iran

Hundreds of thousands turn out to mourn Iranian general

Huge crowds of mourners took to the streets of the Iranian city of Ahvaz early on Sunday morning to receive the remains of Qasem Soleimani, the general killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad last week. Why is he enjoying such a hero's welcome home? And we speak to an Italian diplomat who passed messages between the US and Iraq.

Also in the programme why Chile is seeing the fastest-growing HIV problem in Latin America and we look ahead to tonight’s Golden Globe awards.

(Photo: Iranians attend a procession for the Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, in Ahvaz, Iran Credit: Hossein Mersadi/Fars news agency/WANA)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Baghdad hit by rocket attacks as Iraqis mourn Soleimani

Next

Iraqi parliament votes for US troops to leave country

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.