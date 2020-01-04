Several blasts shook the Baghdad area hours after a huge funeral procession for a top Iranian general killed by a US air strike on Thursday. Iranian leaders have vowed to avenge the killing of Qasem Soleimani, who was regarded as a terrorist by the US. Was his killing legal both under US domestic and international law? We hear from the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions.

Also on the programme: Australia mobilizes reserve military forces to help fight the raging bushfires - but there are warnings that the worst is yet to come; and we'll find out why the pronoun " they" has been voted word of the decade.

(Picture: People in Baghdad attend the funeral ceremony of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Forces, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, vice president of the Hashd al-Shaabi group. Credit: Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)