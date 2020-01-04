Main content

Baghdad hit by rocket attacks as Iraqis mourn Soleimani

Angry mourners and rocket fire in Baghdad as Iraqis mourn the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleiman killed in a US air strike.

Several blasts shook the Baghdad area hours after a huge funeral procession for a top Iranian general killed by a US air strike on Thursday. Iranian leaders have vowed to avenge the killing of Qasem Soleimani, who was regarded as a terrorist by the US. Was his killing legal both under US domestic and international law? We hear from the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions.

Also on the programme: Australia mobilizes reserve military forces to help fight the raging bushfires - but there are warnings that the worst is yet to come; and we'll find out why the pronoun " they" has been voted word of the decade.
(Picture: People in Baghdad attend the funeral ceremony of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Forces, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, vice president of the Hashd al-Shaabi group. Credit: Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Soleimani death: funeral procession in Baghdad

Next

Soleimani’s body returns to Iran

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.