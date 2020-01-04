A huge crowd in Iraq's capital, Baghdad, has taken part in a funeral procession for the Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike on Thursday. The gathering marked the beginning of several days of mourning for Soleimani.

Also in the programme: Australia's bushfires generate two thirds of annual carbon dioxide emissions in just a few months; and the cartoonist Gerald Scarfe on six decades of lampooning politicians.

(PICTURE: Mourners surround a car carrying the coffin of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani during a funeral procession, for him and nine others, in Baghdad"s district of al-Jadriya, near the high-security Green Zone. CREDIT: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP)