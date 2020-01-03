Iran's supreme leader has vowed 'severe revenge' on those responsible for the death of top military commander Qasem Soleimani. He was killed by an air strike at Baghdad airport early on Friday ordered by US President Donald Trump.

We ask what the killing means for the future of US troops in Iraq; and we get the reaction from a US Democratic senator.

(Picture: Iranian policemen hold pictures of the late Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani, during a protest against the assassination of Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020. Credit: West Asia News Agency / Nazanin Tabatabaee)