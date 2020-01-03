The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said his country does not seek war with Iran, after the powerful Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad.

Also on the programme: Iraqi political and religious leaders have condemned the airstrike that killed General Soleimani as an act of aggression against Iraq. And: news of the Iranian general 's death has unnerved global financial markets, sending oil prices up.

(Photo: Thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. Credit: EPA)