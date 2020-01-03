Main content

Iran vows 'severe revenge' over general's killing

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said his country does not seek war with Iran, after the powerful Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad.

Also on the programme: Iraqi political and religious leaders have condemned the airstrike that killed General Soleimani as an act of aggression against Iraq. And: news of the Iranian general 's death has unnerved global financial markets, sending oil prices up.

(Photo: Thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. Credit: EPA)

