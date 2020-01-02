Main content

Australia fires: two states impose emergency measures

The Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales declare a state of emergency as wildfires rage on.

The states of Victoria and New South Wales have officially declared they are facing a disaster and will impose powers to remove people from their homes if necessary. The country's Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short a visit to a town ravaged by fire after angry locals heckled him over the government's response.

Also on the programme: Interpol issues a wanted notice for the former Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn; and we hear from Zambia, where millions are struggling to survive a severe drought..

(Picture: A burnt out car destroyed by bushfires is seen just outside Batemans Bay in New South Wales on 2 January 2020. Credit: Peter Parks / AFP)

