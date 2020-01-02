Australia's PM Scott Morrison had to cut short a visit to a town ravaged by fire after angry locals heckled him over the government's response.

Also on the programme: Parliament in Turkey is holding a debate ahead of a vote on a bill that would permit military forces to be sent to Libya in support of the UN -backed government in Tripoli. And: Artificial intelligence is more accurate than doctors in diagnosing breast cancer from mammograms, a study in the journal Nature suggests.

(Photo: Fire crews attend to a blaze in the Australian state of Victoria. Credit: Getty Images)