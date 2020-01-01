The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in three cases in which he's charged with bribery and fraud.

Also in the programme: Supporters of Iranian-backed militia have pulled back from the US Embassy compound in Baghdad; and the island nation of Palau has become the first country to ban sunscreens that contain chemicals thought to be toxic to coral reefs.

(Picture: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem Credit: EPA/ABIR SULTAN)