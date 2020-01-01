Main content

Netanyahu seeks immunity from prosecution

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will seek immunity from bribery and fraud charges.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in three cases in which he's charged with bribery and fraud.

Also in the programme: Supporters of Iranian-backed militia have pulled back from the US Embassy compound in Baghdad; and the island nation of Palau has become the first country to ban sunscreens that contain chemicals thought to be toxic to coral reefs.

(Picture: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem Credit: EPA/ABIR SULTAN)

