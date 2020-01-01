Main content
Netanyahu seeks immunity from prosecution
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will seek immunity from bribery and fraud charges.
The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in three cases in which he's charged with bribery and fraud.
Also in the programme: Supporters of Iranian-backed militia have pulled back from the US Embassy compound in Baghdad; and the island nation of Palau has become the first country to ban sunscreens that contain chemicals thought to be toxic to coral reefs.
(Picture: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem Credit: EPA/ABIR SULTAN)
Last on
New Year's Day 2020 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Broadcast
- New Year's Day 2020 21:06GMTBBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only