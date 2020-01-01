Main content

Australia bushfires: deadliest day since fires began

There's been a sharp rise in the number of people killed by Australian bushfires.

There's been a sharp rise in the number of people killed by Australian bushfires. Hong Kong police clash with protesters at a New Year's Day pro-democracy protest. Also: British mother defends daughter in Cyprus rape case.

(A firefighter hoses down trees and flying embers in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

New Year's Day 2020 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

01/01/2020 GMT

