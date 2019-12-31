Main content

US embassy to send extra troops to its Iraq embassy

Security increased after perimeter of Baghdad embassy is breached.

The United States is sending extra troops to protect its embassy in Baghdad after Iranian-backed protestors forced themselves though its outer perimeter on Tuesday. Members of Kataib Hezbollah breached the embassy grounds following US military action over the weekend, which killed at least 25 of the group’s fighters.

Also in the programme: Author Ian McEwan on publishing giant Sonny Mehta; and a round-up of the sounds of New Year’s Day celebrations across the world.

(Picture: Iraqi protesters storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on 31st December 2019. Credit: Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency /Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

31/12/2019 GMT

Next

01/01/2020 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.