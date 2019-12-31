The United States is sending extra troops to protect its embassy in Baghdad after Iranian-backed protestors forced themselves though its outer perimeter on Tuesday. Members of Kataib Hezbollah breached the embassy grounds following US military action over the weekend, which killed at least 25 of the group’s fighters.

Also in the programme: Author Ian McEwan on publishing giant Sonny Mehta; and a round-up of the sounds of New Year’s Day celebrations across the world.

(Picture: Iraqi protesters storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on 31st December 2019. Credit: Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency /Getty Images)