Australia bushfires force thousands to flee to beaches

Thousands of people have fled to beaches in Australia's south-eastern states as emergency-level fires spread.

The Australian military is being deployed to evacuate residents and tourists, as bush fires continue to threaten large parts of the country. Lives have been lost, hundreds of people have seen their homes destroyed and the sky has turned red with smoke and flames and ash and embers.
Also on the programme: Carlos Ghosn jumps bail in Japan, turns up in Lebanon, reportedly carrying a new French passport. We hear from his friend. And pro-Iranian militiamen attack the US Embassy in Baghdad, setting light to part of it.

Photo: A burning fencepost on a residential property as bushfires hit the area around the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales on December 31, 2019. Credit:SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

