Main content

Libya conflict:Turkey to deploy troops

Turkey submits bill to parliament in order to deploy troops to Libya.

The Turkish government has sent a bill to parliament that will allow it to deploy troops in Libya. The North African country has been unstable since the uprising in 2011 that toppled Colonel Gaddafi.

Also on the programme: Moscow's special delivery of artificial snow as it faces its warmest December in 130 years; and we hear from Greta Thunberg's father.

(Image: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds a press conference after his meeting with Chairman of the Republican People's Party prior to Turkish parliament session for possible military deployment in Libya, on 30 December 2019. Credit: Adem Altan / AFP)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

30/12/2019 GMT

Next

31/12/2019 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.