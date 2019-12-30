Turkey submits bill to parliament in order to deploy troops to Libya.

The Turkish government has sent a bill to parliament that will allow it to deploy troops in Libya. The North African country has been unstable since the uprising in 2011 that toppled Colonel Gaddafi.

Also on the programme: Moscow's special delivery of artificial snow as it faces its warmest December in 130 years; and we hear from Greta Thunberg's father.

(Image: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds a press conference after his meeting with Chairman of the Republican People's Party prior to Turkish parliament session for possible military deployment in Libya, on 30 December 2019. Credit: Adem Altan / AFP)