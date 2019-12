Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Scores of fires are continuing to burn out of control across Australia amid a heatwave that has seen temperatures exceed forty degrees centigrade in every state.

Also in the programme: US attacks Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria; and when Greta Thunberg met Sir David Attenborough!

(Photo: The remains of a car that was destroyed by bushfires in Balmoral, New South Wales. Credit: Getty Images)