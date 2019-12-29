Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine and the authorities in Kyiv have exchanged some 200 prisoners. It's the first direct swap for two years.

Also in the programme: The US military says it has carried out a series of attacks on an Iraqi militia group that's said to be backed by Iran; and US police have arrested a suspect after a knife attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah in New York state.

(A Ukrainian citizen embraces a relative after he was exchanged during a POW swap between Ukraine and the separatist republics. Credit: Reuters/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service)