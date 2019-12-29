Main content

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels exchange prisoners

Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed rebels have exchanged dozens of prisoners.

Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine and the authorities in Kyiv have exchanged some 200 prisoners. It's the first direct swap for two years.

Also in the programme: The US military says it has carried out a series of attacks on an Iraqi militia group that's said to be backed by Iran; and US police have arrested a suspect after a knife attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah in New York state.

(A Ukrainian citizen embraces a relative after he was exchanged during a POW swap between Ukraine and the separatist republics. Credit: Reuters/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Five stabbed at home of New York rabbi

Next

30/12/2019 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.