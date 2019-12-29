Police say suspect is in custody after fleeing scene of stabbing in Orthodox Jewish area.

Five people have been injured in a knife attack during Hanukkah celebrations at the New York state home of an Orthodox rabbi. The attack in Monsey follows several anti-Semitic hate crimes in the New York area in recent days.

Also in the programme:Samoa ends measles state of emergency as infection rate slows; and the mayor of Sydney says the New Year fireworks display will go ahead as planned - despite a petition calling for it to be cancelled because of nearby bushfires.

Picture: First responders walk the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, U.S., December 29, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz.