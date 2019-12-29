Main content

Five stabbed at home of New York rabbi

Police say suspect is in custody after fleeing scene of stabbing in Orthodox Jewish area.

Five people have been injured in a knife attack during Hanukkah celebrations at the New York state home of an Orthodox rabbi. The attack in Monsey follows several anti-Semitic hate crimes in the New York area in recent days.

Also in the programme:Samoa ends measles state of emergency as infection rate slows; and the mayor of Sydney says the New Year fireworks display will go ahead as planned - despite a petition calling for it to be cancelled because of nearby bushfires.

Picture: First responders walk the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, U.S., December 29, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Mogadishu explosion kills nearly 80

Next

29/12/2019 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.