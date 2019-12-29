Main content
Five stabbed at home of New York rabbi
Police say suspect is in custody after fleeing scene of stabbing in Orthodox Jewish area.
Five people have been injured in a knife attack during Hanukkah celebrations at the New York state home of an Orthodox rabbi. The attack in Monsey follows several anti-Semitic hate crimes in the New York area in recent days.
Also in the programme:Samoa ends measles state of emergency as infection rate slows; and the mayor of Sydney says the New Year fireworks display will go ahead as planned - despite a petition calling for it to be cancelled because of nearby bushfires.
Picture: First responders walk the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, U.S., December 29, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz.