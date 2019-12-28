A truck bomb explosion in Somalia's capital city claims at least 76 lives

A truck bomb explosion in Somalia's capital city, Mogadishu has claimed the lives of at 76 people. The rush-hour attack has been blamed on Al-Shabaab militants.

Also in the programme: Sudan's government signs an agreement with Darfur rebels and can cycling solve your post-Christmas blues?

(Picture: The wreckage of a car that was destroyed during the car bomb attack is seen in Mogadishu. Credit: AFP via Getty Images)