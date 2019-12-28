Main content

Mogadishu explosion kills nearly 80

A truck bomb explosion in Somalia's capital city claims at least 76 lives

A truck bomb explosion in Somalia's capital city, Mogadishu has claimed the lives of at 76 people. The rush-hour attack has been blamed on Al-Shabaab militants.

Also in the programme: Sudan's government signs an agreement with Darfur rebels and can cycling solve your post-Christmas blues?

(Picture: The wreckage of a car that was destroyed during the car bomb attack is seen in Mogadishu. Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Rush-hour car bomb kills dozens in Somali capital

Next

29/12/2019 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.