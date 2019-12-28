Dozens of people are reported to have been killed by a car bomb in Mogadishu this morning.

Dozens of people have been killed in a bomb blast in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. The attack bears the hallmarks of the Islamist group, al-Shabaab.

Also in the programme: Uruguay seizes cocaine worth a billion dollars; and we hear from Greece's minister responsible for migration about the refugee crisis and the fears that it could soon get worse.

Picture: The wreckage of a car that was destroyed during the car bomb attack is seen in Mogadishu, on December 28, 2019. Credit: AFP via Getty Images.