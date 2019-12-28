Main content

Rush-hour car bomb kills dozens in Somali capital

Dozens of people are reported to have been killed by a car bomb in Mogadishu this morning.

Dozens of people have been killed in a bomb blast in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. The attack bears the hallmarks of the Islamist group, al-Shabaab.

Also in the programme: Uruguay seizes cocaine worth a billion dollars; and we hear from Greece's minister responsible for migration about the refugee crisis and the fears that it could soon get worse.

Picture: The wreckage of a car that was destroyed during the car bomb attack is seen in Mogadishu, on December 28, 2019. Credit: AFP via Getty Images.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Islamic State in Nigeria release video claiming the killing of Christians

Next

28/12/2019 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.