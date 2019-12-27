Main content

Islamic State in Nigeria release video claiming the killing of Christians

The Nigerian branch of Islamic State releases a video claiming to show a mass execution of Christians

Jihadists aligned to the Islamic State group have released footage claiming to show the killing of 11 Christians in north-eastern Nigeria. We hear a reaction from the Cardinal of Abuja.
Also on the programme: A plane crashes shortly after take-off in Kazakhstan - at least twelve people are dead but most of those on board managed to survive. We'll hear from one of them. And amid ongoing protests in India, the story of Hindus who helped a Muslim groom get to his wedding.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

27/12/2019 GMT

Next

28/12/2019 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.