Jihadists aligned to the Islamic State group have released footage claiming to show the killing of 11 Christians in north-eastern Nigeria. We hear a reaction from the Cardinal of Abuja.

Also on the programme: A plane crashes shortly after take-off in Kazakhstan - at least twelve people are dead but most of those on board managed to survive. We'll hear from one of them. And amid ongoing protests in India, the story of Hindus who helped a Muslim groom get to his wedding.

