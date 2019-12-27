Main content
Islamic State in Nigeria release video claiming the killing of Christians
The Nigerian branch of Islamic State releases a video claiming to show a mass execution of Christians
Jihadists aligned to the Islamic State group have released footage claiming to show the killing of 11 Christians in north-eastern Nigeria. We hear a reaction from the Cardinal of Abuja.
Also on the programme: A plane crashes shortly after take-off in Kazakhstan - at least twelve people are dead but most of those on board managed to survive. We'll hear from one of them. And amid ongoing protests in India, the story of Hindus who helped a Muslim groom get to his wedding.
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only
