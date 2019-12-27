Main content

Dozens of people have survived a plane crash in Kazakhstan

At least twelve people are dead but dozens survive after a Bek Air crashes on take-off in Kazakhstan near Almaty airport. We hear from a survivor.

Also in the programme: Britain has been accused of crimes against humanity because of its refusal to let people return to the Chagos Islands and Nigerian Islamists have released a video which appears to show the execution of eleven Christians.

(Picture: Bek-Air Fokker 100 aircraft crash site near Almaty airport on December 27th 2019 Credit: Committee for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan/AFP)

