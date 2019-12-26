Main content

Israeli PM Netanyahu facing leadership challenge

Members of Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party are voting to decide the party's next leader.

Members of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party are voting to decide the party's next leader. There have been two general elections this year and both times Mr Netanyahu wasn't able to form a governing coalition.

Also in the programme: A powerful storm hits the Philippines; and protests against the citizenship amendment bill continue in India.

(Picture: Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Today 14:06GMT
26/12/2019 GMT

