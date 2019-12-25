Main content

Afghan peace activists kidnapped by Taliban

27 members of a peace group have been kidnapped by the Taliban in western Afghanistan

27 members of a peace group have been kidnapped by the Taliban as they travelled in western Afghanistan. The People's Peace Movement began its march demanding a ceasefire from Herat province two weeks ago, but disappeared after entering Farah province.

Also in the programme: Verdine White from the band Earth Wind and Fire pays tribute to Allee Willis - who has died aged 72 in Los Angeles - who wrote many hit songs, including the theme tune for Friends; and the Newshour Christmas Quiz is a decade old.

(Photo: Activists from the Afghan People's Peace Movement. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

25/12/2019 GMT

Next

26/12/2019 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.