27 members of a peace group have been kidnapped by the Taliban in western Afghanistan

27 members of a peace group have been kidnapped by the Taliban as they travelled in western Afghanistan. The People's Peace Movement began its march demanding a ceasefire from Herat province two weeks ago, but disappeared after entering Farah province.

Also in the programme: Verdine White from the band Earth Wind and Fire pays tribute to Allee Willis - who has died aged 72 in Los Angeles - who wrote many hit songs, including the theme tune for Friends; and the Newshour Christmas Quiz is a decade old.

(Photo: Activists from the Afghan People's Peace Movement. Credit: Getty Images)