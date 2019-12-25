Main content
Afghan peace activists kidnapped by Taliban
27 members of a peace group have been kidnapped by the Taliban in western Afghanistan
27 members of a peace group have been kidnapped by the Taliban as they travelled in western Afghanistan. The People's Peace Movement began its march demanding a ceasefire from Herat province two weeks ago, but disappeared after entering Farah province.
Also in the programme: Verdine White from the band Earth Wind and Fire pays tribute to Allee Willis - who has died aged 72 in Los Angeles - who wrote many hit songs, including the theme tune for Friends; and the Newshour Christmas Quiz is a decade old.
(Photo: Activists from the Afghan People's Peace Movement. Credit: Getty Images)
