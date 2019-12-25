Thirty-five civilians have been killed in an attack on a military base and a town

The government of Burkina Faso said the militants first attacked a military outpost in northern Soum Province, before turning their guns on civilians. Eighty insurgents were killed, along with seven soldiers and thirty-five civilians, nearly all women.

Also on the programme: The Pope’s Christmas message defends migrants, calls for peace and urges people to be more compassionate; and for the first time since 1803, there will be no Christmas mass at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

(Photo: Soldiers from Burkina Faso patrol on the road of Gorgadji in the Sahel area of Burkina Faso, March 2019. Credit: Reuters/Luc Gnago)