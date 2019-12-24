Main content

Asia summit sees hope for better relations

Japan, China and South Korea hold talks amid heightened concern about North Korea.

The leaders of South Korea and Japan have met in an attempt to improve ties after a difficult period in their countries' bilateral relationship.

Also in the programme: the stories of doctors in Idlib as the Syrian government steps up its offensive. And a leading Zambian rapper and critic of the president is let out of jail.

Picture: China's Premier Li Keqiang, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in pose for pictures ahead of the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China December 24, 2019. Credit: China Daily/REUTERS.

