The leaders of South Korea and Japan have met in an attempt to improve ties after a difficult period in their countries' bilateral relationship.

Also in the programme: the stories of doctors in Idlib as the Syrian government steps up its offensive. And a leading Zambian rapper and critic of the president is let out of jail.

Picture: China's Premier Li Keqiang, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in pose for pictures ahead of the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China December 24, 2019. Credit: China Daily/REUTERS.