UN Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions, Agnes Callamard, says the results of a Saudi trail into the murder and disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, are a "travesty". Five anonymous individuals were given the death penalty, while one of the alleged ringleaders was acquitted.

Also in the programme: the CEO of Boeing resigns as the 737 MAX crisis escalates; and in Britain a football pundit suggests that political leaders in Britain are responsible for fuelling and accepting racism, after a Chelsea player was subjected to monkey-chanting.

(Photo: The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, in Washington DC on 2 October 2019. Reuters/Sarah Silbiger)