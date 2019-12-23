Main content

Five Sentenced to Death For Saudi Murder

Five people get the death sentence for the murder of Saudi Journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

A court in Saudi Arabia sentences five people to death for the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. We hear from the UN special rapporteur who led the independent investigation into his death.

Also on the programme: We have a report from Northern Iraq where fresh intelligence points to the Islamic State group on the rise again in Iraq with thousands of fighters; and we speak to the mayor of an Australian town on the bushfire flames that are rising seventy meters high.

(Photo : Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi; Credit : AFP)

