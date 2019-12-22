The British supermarket giant, Tesco, has said it's stopped buying products from one of its Chinese suppliers following allegations it used forced prison labour to pack charity Christmas cards. A message written in a Tesco card and found by a six-year-old girl in the UK said prisoners were being forced to work against their will at a Shanghai prison.

Also in the programme: Democrats in the US reveal what they're calling 'explosive' evidence against President Trump, and British artist Banksy's Christmas manger scene - called the Scar of Bethlehem.

(Photo: British girl Florence Widdicombe holding a Tesco Christmas card from a pack in which she found a message from a prisoner in China. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)