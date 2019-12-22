Main content

UK supermarket halts Christmas card supplies from China

Six-year-old finds message in a card allegedly from a Chinese prison

The British supermarket giant, Tesco, has said it's stopped buying products from one of its Chinese suppliers following allegations it used forced prison labour to pack charity Christmas cards. A message written in a Tesco card and found by a six-year-old girl in the UK said prisoners were being forced to work against their will at a Shanghai prison.

Also in the programme: Democrats in the US reveal what they're calling 'explosive' evidence against President Trump, and British artist Banksy's Christmas manger scene - called the Scar of Bethlehem.

(Photo: British girl Florence Widdicombe holding a Tesco Christmas card from a pack in which she found a message from a prisoner in China. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

