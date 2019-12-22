Main content

Australia PM return home to face wildfire crisis

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, has conceded that climate change is contributing to devastating wildfires, but defended his government's policies on global warming. We hear from a senator for the Australian Greens.

Also in the programme: The supermarket Tesco halts production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labour; and the work of the artist Banksy's "nativity scene" appears in a hotel in Bethlehem -- we have an interview with its manager. hot

(Photo: Thousands of firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blazes. Credit: DANIEL KNOX/HORSLEY PARK RURAL FIRE BRIGADE)

