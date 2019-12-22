The Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, has conceded that climate change is contributing to devastating wildfires, but defended his government's policies on global warming. We hear from a senator for the Australian Greens.

Also in the programme: The supermarket Tesco halts production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labour; and the work of the artist Banksy's "nativity scene" appears in a hotel in Bethlehem -- we have an interview with its manager. hot

(Photo: Thousands of firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blazes. Credit: DANIEL KNOX/HORSLEY PARK RURAL FIRE BRIGADE)