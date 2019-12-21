As bushfires continue to burn out of control in Australia, the acting prime minister has acknowledged that more needs to be done to tackle climate change.

Also in the programme: Unprecedented protests on streets across India in response to new changes to its citizenship law; and the UN has failed to pass a resolution to extend aid operations to Syria -- we ask Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council what this means for those in desperate need of help in places like Idlib.

(Photo: Close to 10,000 emergency personnel have been deployed in NSW. Credit: EPA)