Bushfires continue to burn out of control in Australia
As bushfires continue to burn out of control in Australia, the acting prime minister has acknowledged that more needs to be done to tackle climate change.
Also in the programme: Unprecedented protests on streets across India in response to new changes to its citizenship law; and the UN has failed to pass a resolution to extend aid operations to Syria -- we ask Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council what this means for those in desperate need of help in places like Idlib.
(Photo: Close to 10,000 emergency personnel have been deployed in NSW. Credit: EPA)