British MPs back Brexit plan to leave EU on 31 January

British MPs have backed Boris Johnson's plan for the UK to leave the EU on 31st January.

In Britain, MPs have backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for the UK to leave the EU on 31st January. They voted 358 to 234 - a majority of 124 - in favour of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which now goes on to further scrutiny in Parliament. The PM said the country was now "one step closer to getting Brexit done". The BBC's political correspondent Rob Watson has the latest.

Also in the programme, civilians in the Syrian province of Idlib continue to bear the brunt of an offensive by the Syrian government and its Russian and Iranian allies. And the European Commission approves a ketamine derivative for use against depression.

(Photo: the UK Parliament voting on the Brexit withdrawal bill. Credit: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AFP/Getty Images)

