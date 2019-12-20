British MP's vote by 358 to 234 to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for the UK to leave the European Union on 31 January 2020.

Also in the programme: The former boss of France Télécom and two former executives have been jailed over a harassment linked to suicides among employees in the 2000s; and after more than three years - Vikash Mishra, a merchant seaman from Mumbai, stranded in the United Arab Emirates after his company went bust - is hoping to return to his family in India.

(Photo: A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit shows tellers giving the result of a vote on the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, second reading, in the House of Commons in London on 20 December 2019. Credit: Photo: HO/AFP via Getty Images)