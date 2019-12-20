UK parliament votes for Brexit bill
British MPs vote by 358 to 234 to back Brexit on 31 January
British MP's vote by 358 to 234 to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for the UK to leave the European Union on 31 January 2020.
Also in the programme: The former boss of France Télécom and two former executives have been jailed over a harassment linked to suicides among employees in the 2000s; and after more than three years - Vikash Mishra, a merchant seaman from Mumbai, stranded in the United Arab Emirates after his company went bust - is hoping to return to his family in India.
(Photo: A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit shows tellers giving the result of a vote on the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, second reading, in the House of Commons in London on 20 December 2019. Credit: Photo: HO/AFP via Getty Images)