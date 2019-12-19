A gunman shot a Russian intelligence officer outside agency building in central Moscow. The attacker has also been killed, though it their identity and motive remain unclear.

Also in the programme: We go to India where thousands continue to protest against a controversial new citizenship law; and in the Philippines five members of a powerful political clan, the Ampatuans, have been found guilty of the 2009 massacre of fifty-seven people.

(Photo: Russian security forces stand guard near FSB building in Moscow. Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)