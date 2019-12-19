Main content

Russian intelligence agency officer killed in central Moscow shooting

A gunman shot a Russian intelligence officer outside the agency building in central Moscow.

A gunman shot a Russian intelligence officer outside agency building in central Moscow. The attacker has also been killed, though it their identity and motive remain unclear.

Also in the programme: We go to India where thousands continue to protest against a controversial new citizenship law; and in the Philippines five members of a powerful political clan, the Ampatuans, have been found guilty of the 2009 massacre of fifty-seven people.

(Photo: Russian security forces stand guard near FSB building in Moscow. Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

19/12/2019 GMT

Next

20/12/2019 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.