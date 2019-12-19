Donald Trump becomes the 3rd US President to be impeached by the House of Representatives

Donald Trump becomes the 3rd US President to be impeached by the House of Representatives, in a late night vote that fell largely along party lines, and reflected the divisions and acrimony in US society at large. What happens now?

Also in the programme: Mass protests in India against a new citizenship law its detractors claim is anti-Muslim; and the Bank of England reveals that traders were able to eavesdrop on market-sensitive news conferences a few seconds before they were actually broadcast.

(Photo: The US House of Representatives vote on a resolution that sets up the next steps in the impeachment inquiry of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, 31 October 2019. Reuters/Tom Brenner)