US lawmakers debate President Trump impeachment
Democratic lawmakers are preparing to approve two impeachment charges against the Republican president.
Also in the programme: A new report suggests UN peacekeepers in Haiti may have fathered hundreds of babies, and the first woman to beat a man in a professional darts tournament.
(Picture: Protesters supporting the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)
