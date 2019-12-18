Main content

US lawmakers debate President Trump impeachment

Democratic lawmakers are preparing to approve two impeachment charges against the Republican president.

Democratic lawmakers are preparing to approve two impeachment charges against the Republican president, ahead of a crucial vote.

Also in the programme: A new report suggests UN peacekeepers in Haiti may have fathered hundreds of babies, and the first woman to beat a man in a professional darts tournament.

(Picture: Protesters supporting the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

18/12/2019 GMT

Next

President Trump impeached: now what?

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.