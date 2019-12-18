Democratic lawmakers are preparing to approve two impeachment charges against the Republican president.

Democratic lawmakers are preparing to approve two impeachment charges against the Republican president, ahead of a crucial vote.

Also in the programme: A new report suggests UN peacekeepers in Haiti may have fathered hundreds of babies, and the first woman to beat a man in a professional darts tournament.

(Picture: Protesters supporting the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)