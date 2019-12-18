Main content

Trump faces impeachment vote

Trump impeachment: US House ready for historic vote

The US House of Representatives is about to begin its debate on whether to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. We'll hear from Washington and from Michigan where Democrats are worried about how impeachment will play with voters.

Also in the programme: The women who have to give birth in filthy conditions in a Greek migrant camp; and a rare interview with the US Supreme Court Judge, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, on the rights of women in the US and if they are under threat.

(Photo: The US remains divided about the impeachment process. Credit: Getty Images)

