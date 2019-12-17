The Pope has declared that the rule of "pontifical secrecy" no longer applies to the sexual abuse of minors.

Pope Francis has made sweeping changes to the way the Roman Catholic church deals with child sex abuse by ending the rule of pontifical secrecy. This obliged anyone bringing accusations of abuse to keep quiet about the details.

