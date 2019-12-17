Main content

Pope lifts 'pontifical secret' rule in sex abuse cases

The Pope has declared that the rule of "pontifical secrecy" no longer applies to the sexual abuse of minors.

Pope Francis has made sweeping changes to the way the Roman Catholic church deals with child sex abuse by ending the rule of pontifical secrecy. This obliged anyone bringing accusations of abuse to keep quiet about the details.

Also in the programme: We speak to the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and how encouraging kids to talk to themselves could help their maths ability.

(Picture: Pope Francis addresses attendees as he celebrates a mass for Our Lady of Guadalupe on December 12, 2019. Credit: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

17/12/2019 GMT

Next

Trump faces impeachment vote

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.