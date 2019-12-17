Main content

Global refugee summit meets in Geneva

The UN has opened a global summit on refugees with a call for action on the plight of tens of millions of people.

The UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has opened a global summit on refugees with a call for bold action to address the plight of tens of millions of people forced to flee their homes by conflict or persecution.

Also in the programme: protests in India; and is this the end of the Star Wars saga?

(Picture: A migrant holds a baby after arriving in a dinghy on the island of Lesbos. Credit: Reuters)

