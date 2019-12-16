Main content
US concern over India's citizenship bill
US religious freedom commission says new law is a "dangerous turn in the wrong direction"
Opposition parties in India have condemned what they describe as the police's violent suppression of student protests over a new citizenship law. In the US, a federal government body, the Commission on International Religious Freedom, described the citizenship law as a "dangerous turn in the wrong direction".
Also in the programme: China's foreign ministry says that the Arsenal football player Mesut Ozil was deceived by fake news when he criticised the mass detention of Muslims in Xinjiang; and talks begin to restore devolution in Northern Ireland.
(Photo: Demonstrators protest against the new Citizenship law in New Delhi; Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Monday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Broadcast
- Monday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only