US religious freedom commission says new law is a "dangerous turn in the wrong direction"

Opposition parties in India have condemned what they describe as the police's violent suppression of student protests over a new citizenship law. In the US, a federal government body, the Commission on International Religious Freedom, described the citizenship law as a "dangerous turn in the wrong direction".

Also in the programme: China's foreign ministry says that the Arsenal football player Mesut Ozil was deceived by fake news when he criticised the mass detention of Muslims in Xinjiang; and talks begin to restore devolution in Northern Ireland.

(Photo: Demonstrators protest against the new Citizenship law in New Delhi; Credit: Reuters)