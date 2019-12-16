Main content

US tells North Korea: 'Let's get this done'

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

US special envoy Stephen Biegun has urged North Korea to come to the negotiating table, saying: "We are here, let's get this done." His comments in Seoul come days after North Korea conducted missile tests at a satellite launch site.

Also in the programme: IThe Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, has appealed for calm as violent protests against a new law on illegal migrants entered a fifth day. And a special report from BBC Africa Eye -- uncovering an illegal network that lures women to India from Africa, where they are then forced into sex work to satisfy the demands of the many African men living in Delhi.

(Photo: Mr Trump and Mr Kim's diplomatic days seem to have all but disappeared. Credit: Getty Images)

27 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Monday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

