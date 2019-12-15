The UN climate summit in Madrid ends with a compromise but few of the ambitious, concrete proposals on tackling global warming that some were hoping for.

Also in the programme: Indian police use tear gas and batons to break up protests at a Delhi university against a controversial new citizenship law; and Anna Karina, one of the most acclaimed luminaries of influential French New Wave cinema, has died of cancer at age 79.

(PICTURE: Chilean Environment Minister and President of COP25 Carolina Schmidt and Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Ovais Sarmad. CREDIT: EPA/zipi)